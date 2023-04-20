The monthly luncheon meeting of the Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will be held on Monday, April 24 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Kroc Center in Kerrville.
Reservations are necessary by today, Wednesday, April 19 to hcyr_janet@stx.rr.com. The cost of the luncheon is $20.
As is traditional for the April meeting, our featured speaker will be Albert Hernandez, superintendent of the Big Springs Charter School, along with upcoming graduates. There are 16 graduates this year from the three programs the ranch operates. The auxiliary contributes to the scholarship program of the ranch.
Donations raised this month will benefit the welcome baskets. These baskets have personal supplies such as deodorant, shampoo, soap, etc. When a child arrives at the ranch, he/she is given a basket to tide them over until the youngster is taken shopping. There will be a basket for donations on each table. The HCYR Auxiliary is a volunteer group of 200 area residents who provide support to the Ranch in a variety of ways. Its membership is open to anyone interested in helping provide a stable family and educational opportunity for these neglected and abused children.
You are invited to attend the luncheon to learn more about both the Hill Country Youth Ranch and its tremendous success, and the efforts of the HCYR Auxiliary’s efforts to enhance the children’s lives.
