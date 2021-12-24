Teacher Feature: Jill Mckenrick

School: Center Point Secondary School.
Subject taught: Mathematics.
Years teaching: 16 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in psychology from the University of Maryland, University College in Europe Division; a master of business administration from Texas State University; and a master of education in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Reason you chose a career in education: Eindy Jones, a math teacher in Hondo, inspired me to follow her into the profession.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing the kids finally understand a concept.
Hardest part of teaching: Having enough time. You feel like you’re pulled in every direction with classes.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to get rid of state testing. Teachers know their students better than any one-time test, and it would be better to get ready for Scholastic Aptitude Tests and such.
Other duties at school: I am the U.I.L. coordinator for the high school, and the sophomore class sponsor.
Hobbies/interests: My crafting includes sewing and making pictures with broken glass. I also love fishing and going out in a boat.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Hondo, and graduated from Hondo High School in 1995. I started college at what was then Southwest Texas State University, but after a year I joined the Army. I served as a combat medic in Germany, and while I was there finished my BS through the University of Maryland’s military program. After I got out, I taught at the Killeen middle school for a year, then taught in Georgetown ISD for 11 years. While I was at Georgetown a neighbor pushed William McKenrick on my friend and me, and we started out not liking him. But my son, Ethan, was four then, and every time we started to go to Wal-Mart, he would ask me to buy him a father. Then when we got to Wal-Mart, we would run into William. We were married Dec. 4, 2010. Now Ethan has decided to go to the Texas Challenge Academy so he can finish high school and join the Marine Corps. We also have another son, Gunner McKenrick, who is in third grade here in Center Point Elementary. I returned to Southwest Texas for my advanced degrees, but they switched names on me, and I graduated in the first class of Texas State University. I taught for a year in the Jarrell Independent School District, and discovered I liked teaching in small schools. While we were in Georgetown, my parents moved to Pipe Creek, and we came down to join them. I taught at Boerne High School for two years, and now I’m settled in Center Point.
