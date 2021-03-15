The Kerrville Area Chamber Of Commerce’ “Fifth Annual Hill Country Economic Summit” will be held Thursday, April 22 from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall located at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
This event brings Kerrville and the surrounding communities together to receive a current economic update and a “State of the Union” on important happenings within our region.
This year's speakers include renowned economic researcher and analyst Dr. Ray Perryman, as well as community leaders discussing important topics that you won’t want to miss as a small business owner and resident of Kerrville and the surrounding area.
This event will follow CDC guidelines. A maximum capacity limit has been set. Tickets are first-come, first-serve. Tables have also been limited to six people.
Tickets are $55 for chamber members and $75 for non-chamber members.
Table sponsorships are also available for $500 and include preferred tables with logo displayed, acknowledgment at the event and other special perks.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact the chamber office at 896-1155.
To inquire about major sponsorship or table sponsorship, contact Autumn Bernard at via e-mail at autumn@kerrvilletx.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.