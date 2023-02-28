Teacher Feature: Maggie Portillo

School: Tivy High School.
Subject taught: Pre-advanced placement and English II
Years teaching: 20 years.
Years at school/district: Eight years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in English and language arts, with endorsements for speech and English as a second language, from the University of Texas Permian Basin, and I’m working on a master of arts from Sul Ross State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: God led me to be a teacher, no matter how much I tried to avoid it.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I love watching kids grow, and I get satisfaction seeing the pride they have in their own success.
Hardest part of teaching: Helping kids believe in themselves when they don’t.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish we had a better system in place to support kids who don’t have outside support.
Other duties at school: I’m the Student Council sponsor and the University Interscholastic League coordinator. I coach UIL spelling, copy editing, and literary criticism.
Hobbies/interests: I love reading self-improvement, devotionals, and inspirational fiction; and photography. When I grow up I want to write. Most of all I love following my kid’s activities.
Personal history: My father was in the Army, so I was born at Fort Hood, but we spent most of his career in Hobbs, N.M. I graduated from Hobbs High School in 1993, and started college at the University of the Southwest, a Christian university located in Hobbs. In 1995 I went to work for the Lea County, N.M. Detention Facility, and part time for the Lovington Fire Department training to be a firefighter and EMT. I thought I was making a change from education, but I ended up doing their training and writing the curriculum. So I earned my degree and teaching certifications at UTPB in May of 2003. I financed my education working part-time for FedEx, and met a coworker who was pursuing a FedEx career, Michael Portillo. Our common love for the Dallas Cowboys brought us together. We started watching games at restaurants, and ended up geeing married in 2004. We had Caleb, who graduated from Tivy High School in 2019 and is now at Angelo State pursuing a farrier certification. Next we had an Angel Baby, who didn’t make it. Then we had our daughter, Makaya, who is a junior at Tivy playing soccer. Both of them are active in Future Farmers of America. My first teaching position was at Lee High School in Midland for 12 years, where I taught senior English using the AVID, or Advancing Via Individual Determination, program. But New Mexico was changing, and when Michael heard of an opening at the Kerrville FedEx, I encouraged him to apply. We figured, “What are the chances?” but he was accepted, so we prayed on it. I found my position at Tivy, and we moved in August of 2015 in time for Caleb to start at THS.
