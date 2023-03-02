Among the dozens of vendors at the Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet on Saturday, March 4 will be new as well as returning vendors.
LuAnn Anderson, show producer, says, “This will be a very exciting day for shoppers. Their favorite vendors in addition to many new ones will be on hand to tempt shoppers. We sincerely recommend getting here early for the best selection.”
In the Market Days section will be artists producing rustic, practical and artistic pieces fashioned from driftwood, horseshoes and other woodcrafts, a painter working in acrylics, handcrafted crosses, yard art, baskets, wreaths, jewelry, custom jewelry, clay earrings, handmade cards and fabric items. They will also have crochet and knitted items, clothing for infants and children, plus handmade pens and nightlights.
In the Swap Meet area, expect to find booths with antiques and collectibles, two boutiques selling unique wares, knives, books, coins, furniture, sports cards, Talavera pottery, tools, sports gear and general garage-sale type items.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Admission is free and there is plenty of free parking.
Several non-profits will have info booths including AWS Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, Kerrville Pets Alive, and Kerrville Cancer Support Squad. Hungry shoppers can enjoy award-winning brisket sandwiches and other light fare at Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q food truck, refreshing drinks at the Lemonade Stand, or purchase baked goods, jams, jellies and homemade toffee from inside vendor booths.
This all-in-one giant garage sale, flea market and trades day is scheduled to run monthly through June and, after a summer break, will resume monthly from September through December. Well-behaved pets (on a leash) are welcome.
The Hill Country Youth Event Center is located at 3705 Hwy. 27, Kerrville, TX. Vendor and shopper information may be found at: www.kerrmarketdays.org.
