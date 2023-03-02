Among the dozens of vendors at the Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet on Saturday, March 4 will be new as well as returning vendors.

LuAnn Anderson, show producer, says, “This will be a very exciting day for shoppers. Their favorite vendors in addition to many new ones will be on hand to tempt shoppers. We sincerely recommend getting here early for the best selection.”

