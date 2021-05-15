Texas Farm Credit customers are getting cash back this spring — the highest amount in the lender’s history — for the 23rd year in a row.
The rural lending cooperative is distributing a record $14.1 million in patronage dividends to its customers. About 4,000 checks are going out across its 100-county territory.
Patronage lowers borrowing costs by refunding a portion of the interest customers paid on their loans the previous year. On average, a Texas Farm Credit borrower who had a 5.0 percent interest rate in 2020 effectively paid less than 4.0 percent as a result of the April patronage dividend.
The cooperative also allocated another $7 million of its 2020 earnings to members for future distribution, which will decrease their borrowing costs even more.
“Each success reflects the confidence our customers have in us. We remain grateful they chose us for their financing needs,” said Mark Miller, Texas Farm Credit chief executive officer. “Amid a tough year for many in agriculture, it was more important than ever to reinforce one of our key priorities — delivering the best customer experience.”
