John Aceti says his seventh book, “Profiles of Leadership,” has been four to five years in the making.
He says, “My last book, ‘Women Warriors,’ featured women who had served in the U.S. military. I started by asking them how many had been thanked for their service, and found few had been. I wrote ‘Profiles of Leadership’ for a different reason. It’s designed for high school, college and university students who will soon be looking for jobs. But it will be entertaining for others.”
He planned for the book to be inspiring and motivational, he says. Reading about people, nine men and nine women from here in the Hill Country who have succeeded in building careers, will help youth develop a philosophy and strategy; “What they need to do to be ready to enter their desired career field.”
He says he selected his 18 leaders from among people he had met while writing his other six books, people he met at Rotary and the Hunt Store, and from recommendations by friends. They come from Kerrville, Hunt, Comfort and Fredericksburg.
“They were very receptive,” he says. “They thanked me for the honor, that I felt their stories could help those just starting out in life.”
But he says he had to find a place to do the interviews. Some he met in their homes or offices, but the Kerr County Regional History Center also offered a friendly venue. He recorded the conversations on his computer, using a list of 25 questions from “Please identify yourself, city of residence, and education” to “What did you enjoy about your interview pertaining to sharing your life, your career field or your legacy? Why?”
“The questions gathered basic information,” he says. “Then they shared their philosophy of life and their philosophy of work. They all said they enjoyed the interview. Each session ran two to three hours, and was then transcribed into writing, which he could edit down to four or five thousand words. The key was to hear how these business leaders took ownership of their stories.”
The 18 people he included in “Profiles in Leadership” are Dawn Collum, Kathy Andrews, Jesse Barter, Tally Kay Foos, Diane Green, Ruben Guzman, Dr. Kathleen Hudson, Steven King, Lorraine LeMon, Kevin McCormick, Ann Moss, Greg Nichols, Gilberto Salinas, Bart Stevens, Brenda Thompson, Jeremy Walther, Dr. Drew Whitehead, and Dinah Zike.
Aceti says his own story started in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Growing up there, he lived three doors down from Carol Spinnugi, but “I had to grow up before I appreciated her.” He graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1950, then went to the State University of New York, at Fredonia, for a year. In 1951, facing the draft for the Korean Police Action, he joined the U.S. Air Force.
“I went in a naive boy,” he says. “I came out four years later a mature man. After training, I spent three years in Germany, in the midst of the Cold War, seven minutes flying time from the Russian border.”
In 1955, after his tour, Aceti says he took a job with an oil company, then returned to S.U.N.Y. in 1958 to earn a bachelor of science in education. While teaching, he earned a master of education in counseling from the University of Buffalo. Then he returned to Niagara Falls where he taught for 10 years.
He says, “I took a trip to Europe, and told Carol I would call her when I got back. I talked to her parents, and we got married in Niagara Falls in 1961. Now we have four children. Janet Aceti lives in Boston, Mass., and runs environmental programs for businesses. David Aceti has his PhD, and is a senior research assistant at the University of Wisconsin. Then we had twins. Susan Aceti teaches at the University of Maryland, and is starting a new business working with difficult dogs. Sharon Spencer has her PhD, and is an assistant provost at the University of Maryland. Sharon has two children, and Susan adopted a child, so we have three grandchildren.”
At S.U.N.Y. Geneseo he took a position at a laboratory school, where he was both an assistant professor teaching college classes, and an elementary school teacher for two years, then an assistant principal for four years. Besides teaching teachers, he also spent time researching, writing and consulting.
He says, “Then Eastview Elementary School in Olean, N.Y. asked me to become their principal. During my 20 years there I developed a new hands-on science program, and ended up consulting across Pennsylvania and Ohio. Only my excellent staff at Eastview left me the time for that extra activity. I also got some international exposure, when we hired a teacher from Tomoko, Japan, who taught our students about Japan’s language, art, music, and dance.
“In the late 1980s, I got to travel when the Olean Rotary and my Parent-Teacher Association funded a trip to Sweden for myself, a teacher, a board member, and a student for the week of Easter Break, so we could learn about the Swedish education system.”
He says he also partnered with Alcas Corporation, which made sets of kitchen knives. The plant committed to provide nine tutors, once a week, and host two students at a time to visit the plant. The program, “Partnering in Education,” is still running today, and he helped spread it to Texas.
“I retired from teaching in 1993,” he says. “We spent some time travelling, teaching three-week ‘English as a second language’ classes in China, Italy and Poland. But then we got fed up with snow and ice.
“Through a three-state coordinator for the Partnering in Education program we looked over Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico, but Texas caught us. There were three openings, one in a very small North Texas town, one down on the border, and Kerrville. We told the coordinator we wanted a bigger town, with a university and other amenities. She said Kerrville had Schreiner University, a river running through it, and a lot of parks. We liked the sound of parks.”
Aceti says he worked as a school consultant for Partnering in Education for a year, when its office was located across from Pampell’s. He started writing books in 2003, and has authored and published seven, mostly about Texans. He has also been a docent at the Museum of Western Art for 20 years. He and Carol spend time travelling, but maintain their base in Kerrville. They also work through a program which provides school books, clothing and food for students in Central and South America.
He quotes Robert Fuller, “He that nothing questioneth, nothing learneth.”
