The sanctuary choir of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church will sing the Pepper Choplin cantata “Come to the Cross” and “Remember on” Sunday, April 2, at 10:30 a.m., and all persons are invited to attend this first of five Holy Week observances.
St. Paul’s is located at 135 Methodist Encampment Rd. (off Junction Hwy.) in Kerrville.
Marsha McCoy-Sebesta, St. Paul’s music director, will direct the cantata. She has served at the church the past 10- plus years, following 15 years teaching music and choir in the public schools.
Five years were at Hal Peterson Middle School in Kerrville. Marsha has a master’s degree in vocal performance from Texas A&M Commerce, and a bachelor’s in music education from Arkansas Tech University.
Other events to which area residents are also invited include:
• Holy Thursday service and Communion, April 6, 5 p.m.;
• Good Friday service, April 7, 5 p.m.;
• 1,000-Egg Easter Egg hunt, St. Paul’s campus, April 8, 10 a.m., and;
• Easter Sunday “Flowering of the Cross” Worship, April 9, 10:30 a.m.
