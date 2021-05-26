‘Now I can vote’

Born in Guanajuato, in central Mexico, Maria Sanjuana Perez says her parents, Juan and Victoria Perez, brought her family to the United States 10 years ago, when her father found work at a ranch in Hunt.
“I was 14,” she says. “I started ninth grade at Ingram Tom Moore High School, which was much bigger than the schools I was used to. I had to learn English at the same time I was learning everything else, so I did, graduating in 2015. But I knew from the first day that I wanted to become a U.S. citizen.”
Leaving extended family behind is another difference, she says. In the U.S. they have only their own family. At 24 she is the oldest of five siblings. Her “kid brother,” Miguel, is now 21; her sister, Ana, is 20; her second brother, Juan, is 16; then there’s Gabriel, born after they moved to the U.S., who is six.
Perez says she took “English as a Second Language” classes at Families & Literacy, which helped a lot. Her senior year she started working, as an inspector for housekeeping at the Y.O. Hotel and Conference Center.
“Citizenship is a hard path,” she says. Requirements start with being 18, and being a lawful resident, with a “Green Card,” for at least five years. Applicants must be a person of good moral character, passing a background check. They have to demonstrate an attachment to the principals and ideals of the U.S. Constitution; be able to read, write, and speak basic English; have a basic understanding of U.S. history and government; and take an oath of allegiance to the United States.
That’s where Families & Literacy comes in, Perez says. They guide their students through the process, and provide classes to learn all that “basic understanding” required. “I came to classes at First United Methodist Church every week, on Tuesday. We studied the textbook, and on the overhead to learn about the U.S. That’s hard, when students are fighting the language barrier, and often working full-time, plus being part of a family.”
She says the textbook, “Voices of Freedom: English and Civics for U.S. Citizenship,” begins with “A and B,” including personal information, identification cards, the English alphabet and numbers, months of the year, and how the U.S. represents dates. Then there are 12 lessons, from One: “Maps and Geography, States and Capitals, Famous U.S. Landmarks, and U.S. Territories,” to 12: “Citizens’ Rights, Citizens’ Responsibilities, Participating in Our Democracy, and The Oath of Allegiance.”
Once prepared, she says she filed the application form, N-400, along with the $725 application fee. Then U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services sent her a letter, scheduling a session in San Antonio for “biometrics,” including a photo, fingerprints, and personal information for her background test.
After she received confirmation she had passed, she could call and schedule her USCIS interview, also in San Antonio. At that interview, in November, 2019, she had to pass a speaking test, reading test, and writing test, as well as orally answer up to 10 questions from the 100-question civics test. The test warns, “Some of the answers may change because of elections or appointments. As you study for the test, make sure you know the most current answers for these questions.”
“I had to do the USCIS interview speaking English,” she says. “Then I had to read out loud, write, and take the civics test. Then I had to wait three months for the ceremony to be scheduled, on Feb. 7, 2020. There were 100 people there becoming citizens, from lots of different countries. They called out all the countries, and we stood for our old country. Then we all stood, and took the Pledge of Allegiance to our new country.”
Perez says that day-to-day her life hasn’t changed much. She still has her family, and her two oldest siblings are working on becoming citizens, “But they’re taking longer.” She also has a cat named Adrian, hangs out with friends from ITM, and works out at home. She still inspects housekeeping at the Y.O. Hotel. “I try to find something positive in everything,” she says. “When I am able to, I also want to go back to school.”
But she adds, “Now that I’m a U.S. citizen, I have more rights. The most important one is that I can vote.”
10 sample questions from
the U.S. Citizenship Test
Can you answer six?
7. How many amendments does the Constitution have?
17. What are the two parts of the U.S. Congress?
27. In what month do we vote for President?
37. What does the judicial branch do?
47. What is the name of the Speaker of the House of Representatives now?
57. When must all men register for the Selective Service?
67. The Federalist Papers supported the passage of the U.S. Constitution. Name one of the writers.
77. What did Susan B. Anthony do?
87. Name one American Indian tribe in the United States.
97. Why does the flag have 50 stars?
The 100 questions and answers are available on www.uscis.gov.
