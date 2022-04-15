The Cailloux Theater hosted large and enthusiastic audiences last weekend for the first two performances of a brand new musical presented by Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater.
"For Such a Time As This," a musical based on the biblical story of Esther, was written by local residents Rob Ward and Lew King, both members of Kerrville's Trinity Baptist Church.
Additional performances are planned for Friday and Saturday this weekend, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 22-24.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are priced $24 and $28 for adults, $15 and $17 for children and students.
They can be reserved online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, requested at the Cailloux Box Office during regular hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone anytime, (830) 896-9393.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater.
More information, including other performances coming in P2K Season 2022, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.