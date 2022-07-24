Opening weekend audiences gave two standing ovations to Playhouse 2000's production of the unusual love story "Last Gas," running now in the Cailloux City Center's VK Garage Theater.
"Last Gas," by multi-award-winning playwright John Cariani, follows two days in the life of "Nat Paradis," the Red Sox loving single dad who runs the last place to buy gas and groceries before heading into Canada from northern Maine.
Nat is looking for a way to "get back to happy," as the television ads for anti-depressants promise, and may have found it when high-school sweetheart Lureen returns to town for her mother's funeral. Nat's best friend, Guy, though, does not think things will work out.
The show runs this weekend and next with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. in the VK Garage Theater, located at 305 Washington St. in the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
General Admission tickets are $24, $15 for students. They can be reserved at the Cailloux Box Office, (830) 896-9393 or online at CaillouxPerforming Arts.com, where convenience fees will apply.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manages the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts on behalf of the City of Kerrville. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
