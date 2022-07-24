Opening weekend audiences gave two standing ovations to Playhouse 2000's production of the unusual love story "Last Gas," running now in the Cailloux City Center's VK Garage Theater.

"Last Gas," by multi-award-winning playwright John Cariani, follows two days in the life of "Nat Paradis," the Red Sox loving single dad who runs the last place to buy gas and groceries before heading into Canada from northern Maine.

