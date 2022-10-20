The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s deadline for registering as a participant and sponsor for our annual “Family Fright Night” Halloween event is quickly approaching. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to give back to your community at this free event.
Family Fright Night will take place Monday, Oct. 31, in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., starting at 5:30 p.m. This event will include games, trick-or-treating, food trucks, a costume contest, bounce houses, and more.
Your organization or business can support this community event by registering to host a booth. Decorate the trunk of your car or your own 10’ x 10’ canopy tent in a family-friendly Halloween theme of your choice to create a booth where you will distribute candy/prizes to trick-or-treaters. Include an activity for a little added fun. Booth entries must be submitted by Oct. 21 to be guaranteed a spot at the event.
The sponsorship packet and booth registration form can be found on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx .gov/1455/Family-Fright-Night, or visit the parks office located at 2385 Bandera Hwy. to pick up a copy.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov.
