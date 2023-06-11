Kerrville Pets Alive! will host a free Pet Wellness Clinic for Kerr County pets Saturday, June 17 between 9 a.m. and noon.
The first-come, first-served event will be held at the KPA! office, located at 414 Clay St.
Pet owners will be offered core vaccines for both cats and dogs, microchips, nail trims and ear cleanings. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. Pet owners should bring prior vaccine documents if available.
A veterinarian as well as veterinary technicians will be on hand to administer the vaccines and have the right to refuse service to any pet they feel may be vulnerable or ill.
KPA! has received the donation of the core vaccines from the Petco Love Foundation.
“We are fortunate to be able to offer this free pet clinic to the community. There is a great need right now with the lack of veterinarians and affordable and accessible medical care for pets. With our donors’ help, we are making a difference by providing services that support a healthy and safe pet community in Kerr County.”
This will be the fourth free vaccination clinic KPA! has hosted.
