The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registration for an Adult Co-Ed Summer Soccer League.
The team entry fee is $350 and is due by Jan. 7. Late registration will be accepted until Jan. 14 and a $50 fee will be assessed. A minimum of six teams are needed to begin the league.
The season will begin Jan. 18 and will follow a standard league format. Format will be 8v8 play with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the end of the season. Games will be played at the Loop 534 sports fields. Games will be held every Tuesday and Thursday.
A mandatory captain’s meeting will be held on Friday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the recreation hall located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park (2385 Bandera Hwy). Teams MUST have representation at the meeting, with a maximum of two reps per team. Those that are interested in playing but do not have a team can contact the Parks and Recreation Department to be considered for pick up by one of the established teams; however, this is not a guarantee.
Registration packets which include the by-laws and waivers are available for pickup at the Parks and Recreation Department, located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., and online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Interested in being a referee? Referees are paid $20 per game with as many as six games per week. No license is required, but is highly preferred. If you are interested in becoming a referee, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx. gov.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
