Cailloux series kicks off season with Bad Boys of Opera

Fulfilling the promise of bringing “eclectic, high-quality performances” to Kerrville audiences, Executive Director Jeffrey Brown kicks off the 2021-22 Cailloux Performance Series with the Bad Boys of Opera on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main, Kerrville.
“It’s opera with a twist,” Brown said. “This show features two tenors and a baritone who come from Chicago, Chile, and Texas to present an evening of opera, Broadway, pop, and rock.”
The Bad Boys of Opera are three highly acclaimed young singers who have amassed credits including the New York City Opera, Carnegie Hall, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Boston Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, and the Metropolitan Opera.
The singers are Baritone Franco Pomponi of Chicago, Chilean Tenor Jonathan Tetleman, and Tenor Cody Austin, from Spring, Texas, under the direction of maestro Michael Fennelly.
They have performed to rave reviews at the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Carnegie Hall, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and San Francisco Opera. This will be their first appearance in Central Texas.
Tickets can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393. Box Office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
