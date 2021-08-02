‘Murder On The Orient Express’ opens Aug. 6

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, is putting the final touches on a lavish production of another thriller to be presented on the Cailloux Theater Stage. Agatha Christie's "Murder On The Orient Express" will begin a three-weekend run on Friday, Aug. 6.
The latest in a bi-annual series that began in 2016 with Christie's "And Then There Were None," this year's production is getting an elaborate treatment.
"We're really pulling out all the stops to let people know that we've come through the Covid pandemic and we're ready to get back to work," said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We've had more than a year to plan this show, and we're anxious to show it off to a wide audience."
The set, designed by guest artist Judd Vermillion, features a large and mobile re-creation of the famous train of the title as it would have appeared in 1934, the time of the play. Changes of scene between different sections of the train are accomplished by rotating a 30-foot turntable that fills the entire Cailloux stage.
Period-appropriate costumes have been developed, and in many cases custom-built, by volunteer designers Diane Royce Smith and Kevin Nixon. Specialized props have been assembled by volunteer props master Nancy Stuart.
"We're having such a good time capturing the spirit of Christie in everything we're doing," said the play's director, Amy Goodyear. "There's so much iconic style in the setting, the story, and - of course - in the character of Hercule Poirot, who may be the most famous sleuth in the world."
The Playhouse 2000 production of "Murder on The Orient Express" will take the stage on Friday, August 6 and run for three weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., plus one Sunday Matinee on Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $22 to $27, with discounts for children and students.
Tickets are available at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393. Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and is also manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
