The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is in search of sponsors and performers for our upcoming Concerts by the River series.

This is a series of free concerts that will take place in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., on summer evenings at 7 p.m.

Concerts will be held on the following dates: June 18, July 17, and July 23. There will be live music and more. This is a great opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy an evening of fun and dancing in our beautiful Louise Hays Park.

“The purpose of our free Concerts by the River series is to bring people together to enjoy a relaxing yet stimulating social and cultural experience in addition to enhancing the quality of life by providing free entertainment opportunities for community members and visitors,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “The concerts will present a variety of different styles of musical entertainment in an atmosphere the entire family can enjoy.”

Sponsorship Opportunities

Looking to give back to our community? We always welcome donations and sponsorships to cover the direct costs associated with producing and promoting the free Concerts by the River series.

For a complete sponsorship packet, visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s section of the city’s website or contact the department at recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or (830) 257-7300.

Levels of support are listed below.

• $2,500 – Chart-Topper (Presenting Sponsorship);

• $1,500 – One-Hit Wonder (Associate Sponsorship);

• $500 – Featured Artist (Supporting Sponsorship).

Bands/Performers

Is your band looking for a local outdoor gig? In addition to pursuing sponsorships, we are also accepting performer applications. If you are interested in performing at one of these events, let us know. This is a great opportunity to share your music and give back to the community. The performer application can be found online and is due by May 21.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.