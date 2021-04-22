The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is in search of sponsors and performers for our upcoming Concerts by the River series.
This is a series of free concerts that will take place in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., on summer evenings at 7 p.m.
Concerts will be held on the following dates: June 18, July 17, and July 23. There will be live music and more. This is a great opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy an evening of fun and dancing in our beautiful Louise Hays Park.
“The purpose of our free Concerts by the River series is to bring people together to enjoy a relaxing yet stimulating social and cultural experience in addition to enhancing the quality of life by providing free entertainment opportunities for community members and visitors,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “The concerts will present a variety of different styles of musical entertainment in an atmosphere the entire family can enjoy.”
Sponsorship Opportunities
Looking to give back to our community? We always welcome donations and sponsorships to cover the direct costs associated with producing and promoting the free Concerts by the River series.
For a complete sponsorship packet, visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s section of the city’s website or contact the department at recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or (830) 257-7300.
Levels of support are listed below.
• $2,500 – Chart-Topper (Presenting Sponsorship);
• $1,500 – One-Hit Wonder (Associate Sponsorship);
• $500 – Featured Artist (Supporting Sponsorship).
Bands/Performers
Is your band looking for a local outdoor gig? In addition to pursuing sponsorships, we are also accepting performer applications. If you are interested in performing at one of these events, let us know. This is a great opportunity to share your music and give back to the community. The performer application can be found online and is due by May 21.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Crain surprised by VFW friends with 97th birthday party
- ‘Concerts by the River’ seeking performers and sponsors
- Early voting underway in city election
- Dwyer shines at Chicken Express All-Star game
- Teacher Feature: Mary Lambert
- ‘Lineman Appreciation Day’
- Doctor and teacher
- Kerr County Court at Law - April 21, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Summerlin confronts Garcia on 'attack ad' during forum
- Council candidates discuss infrastructure, housing and more at forum
- Questioning political actions of GOP group
- City to make mask-wearing in city facilities voluntary May 1
- Dog Show ‘parents’ mix family life, Labs
- KCSO nabs two locals on drug offenses
- Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV earns national Winnebago award
- ‘Silent Sky’ opens to ‘full’ houses
- Randal’s Automotive joins as U-Haul dealer
- Early voting begins April 19 for city election
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.