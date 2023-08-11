Kerr County United Way to kick off annual campaign Sept. 14

Kerr County United Way invites you to join in the excitement of a new year’s challenge with other community leaders from the region’s top employers, and the best-performing nonprofits.

At this annual event, KCUW officials will highlight the players who make our work possible. This is a great time to network and share an inspired vision with the county’s most generous and involved people. Please consider coming to our luncheon to learn more about Kerr County United Way.

