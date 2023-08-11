Kerr County United Way to kick off annual campaign Sept. 14

Kerr County United Way invites you to join in the excitement of a new year’s challenge with other community leaders from the region’s top employers, and the best-performing nonprofits.
At this annual event, KCUW officials will highlight the players who make our work possible. This is a great time to network and share an inspired vision with the county’s most generous and involved people. Please consider coming to our luncheon to learn more about Kerr County United Way.
The event will be Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Tucker Hall on the St Peter’s Episcopal campus. It will feature a BBQ lunch provided by BB Que Texas, local nonprofit organizations, community speakers and a small silent auction. Space is limited so please purchase your sponsorship and table soon at www.KerrUW. org/events.
Kerr County United Way is gearing up to kick off their 2023-24 campaign year continuing in the “Kerr United” theme. Kerr County United Way would like to move forward with a goal of $250,000 to help support Kerr County’s local nonprofit organizations that fall within the four focus areas:
• United Learners is an education initiative with a strong emphasis on education for the entire family. Donations will support programs like GED Classes, ESL Classes, parenting classes, after-school and summer learning programs and youth mentoring.
• United Legacy, a community building initiative will help the community now and in the future. Donations will support programs for community emergencies, the veteran and aging population and future community services.
• United Support is a stability initiative that helps individuals and families get back on their feet. Donations will support programs like the 2-1-1 Texas information line, food needs, affordable healthcare referral and programs to help alleviate stress on the individual or family.
• United Strong is a health and wellness initiative that supports individuals and families. Donations will support services like: Trainings for parent and teachers, parent support specialists with postpartum resources, and mental health treatment services through our partner agencies.
If you cannot attend please consider donating online at www.kerruw.org/ donate, by texting “Kerr United” to 44-321 or by simply dropping a check in the mail to Kerr County United Way, P.O. Box 290561, Kerrville, TX 78029-0561. Together we can “Give United, Kerr United.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.