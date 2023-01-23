The Friends of the Fredericksburg Nature Center will offer a fun hands-on workshop to learn about the plants that monarch butterflies depend on, monarch way-station gardens and how to propagate and grow milkweeds on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Participants will leave with everything needed to get milkweeds growing for spring planting and gardens started. The program will be from 10 a.m. until noon, and will be at the Tatch House in Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, 432 Lady Bird Drive.
