The Texas Film Commission and the Texas Archive of the Moving Image recently announced the launch of “Wave to the Camera,” the newest online exhibit from TAMI.
“Wave to the Camera” features edited compilations of more than 100 home movies digitized via the Texas Film Round-Up, an award-winning program that discovers, preserves, and shares the stories of Texans by digitizing and providing access to their obsolete media. “Wave to the Camera” is TAMI's first exhibit for Google Arts & Culture, an immersive educational platform, and can be accessed online.
“We are so excited to be a part of this worldwide initiative that shares the contributions of Texans to our film history," said Texas Film Commission Director Stephanie Whallon. "As most of us have been ‘waving to the camera’ throughout 2020 in order to connect with others virtually, we can’t think of a better theme to highlight in this exhibit.”
Additionally, a curated collection of more than 5,000 videos is available at texasarchive.org.
This online video-sharing platform welcomes the public to watch, explore, and learn about Texas history and culture.
It also includes free lesson plans to assist educators in using the videos as primary and secondary source materials for teaching Texas and U.S. history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.