Democratic women from three Hill Country counties, Kerr, Bandera and Gillespie, will view the political landscape through a journalist’s lens at the Oct. 5 meeting of Hill Country Chapter of Texas Democratic Women.
The guest speaker will be Louis Amestoy, editor of the Kerr County Lead on Facebook. The luncheon meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m. at the Kroc Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive in Kerrville.
Facebook has been identified as a source of political influence, and recently targeted by the Texas Legislature in an act aimed at stopping social media companies that try to moderate speech on their platforms, according to Chapter president Stephanie Ertel. The group believes that Amestoy’s news reporting venture on Facebook will provide an interesting perspective on the challenges for journalism on social media in the present political climate.
Amestoy is a veteran of regional newspapers, having served as Managing Editor of the Kerrville Daily Times in 2019 and 2020. He worked for the Greenville Tribune earlier this year and returned to the Kerr County scene last summer. He has been involved in developing digital journalism for decades, including many years in California. During his time at the Kerrville Daily Times, Amestoy often appeared on KDT Live on Facebook.
The Democratic women returned to monthly luncheon meetings at the Kroc Center on Sept. 7 in a hybrid format that offers members the option of attending the meeting on Zoom. Members wear masks and observe other health guidelines associated with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The luncheon meeting is open to the public. The cost of the luncheon is $15. Reservations for the meal are due by Wednesday, Sept. 29 at noon, submitted by email to jmsentell@icloud. com.
