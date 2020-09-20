The Kerrville Kroc Center’s “Youth Basketball League” starts Saturday, Sept. 26, with assessments.
The season for this co-ed league, for players from ages six through 12, continues after those assessments until Dec. 6.
The registration fee is $50 for Salvation Army Kroc Center members; and $60 for non-members.
Practices and games will be held once a week.
For more information, contact Delaney Carter, sports and recreation coordinator, at 315-5766; or email Delaney.carter@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Kroc Center is located at 201 Holdsworth Dr., Kerrville.
The website is www.KerrvilleKroc.org; and the general phone number is 315-5762.
