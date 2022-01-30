MOWW hosts historical presentation

Members of the Hill Country Chapter - Military Order of the World Wars were treated to a historical presentation at the January chapter meeting at the Y.O. Ranch Resort and Conference Center. Mr. Peter Baron of San Antonio appeared in a Revolutionary War uniform to present a talk on the “Forging of Our Nation, the Origin of the American Military.”
Baron is an avid historian and genealogist. He serves on the Medina County Historical Commission as the State Historical Marker chairman. He is an active lecturer on the American Revolution and the Colonial Period. Baron is currently a Paramedic Fire Lieutenant with San Antonio Fire Department stationed on Ladder 2.
Baron’s presentation to the MOWW centered on the how the types of armament and military unit organization played major roles in Colonial forces being able to eventually defeat what was then the most powerful military in the world.
He pointed out that for the first few years of the Revolutionary War, Colonial forces lost most of the battles in which they engaged. It wasn’t until the battles of Saratoga and Trenton, considered to be turning points of the war, that Colonial fortunes began to change. At that time, the French became an active ally, making a significant difference in the ability of American forces to prevail.
Additionally, the leadership of George Washington and others as well, in standardizing the organization of the military units that made up the Continental Army were key factors in the eventual American victory.
Baron had an array of military equipment and an assortment of flags to supplement his talk. The musket known as the “Brown Bess” was the primary weapon carried by Colonial soldiers. Many militiamen carried hunting rifles and other weapons, but those played relatively minor roles in winning the war.
Baron wove a short timeline of the history of the U.S. flag into his talk.
Following his talk, Baron was formally inducted as a Perpetual Member of the Military Order of the World Wars.
The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization.
MOWW focuses on patriotism, youth leadership activities, law enforcement, homeland security and other outreach programs. Membership is open to current and former officers of the uniformed services and their spouses, children and grandchildren. For more information, contact Hill Country Chapter Commander, Col. Norm Wells at (830) 895-0788.
Additional information and an application for membership can be found at the MOWW website: www.moww.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.