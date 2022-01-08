Seats in all price levels are available for the Symphony of the Hills Pops Concert “Outlaws and Heroes: new frontiers,” on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.
The Pops concert always brings in the season’s biggest audience, according to Dr. Eugene Dowdy, Conductor and Musical Director, who has added to the musical program.
“We’ve added ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ suite to a program that already features famous pieces from Copland and Mendelssohn and the theme from the TV show Wild, Wild West,” Dowdy said. “The overall theme is ‘new frontiers’ and we look forward to people joining us to welcome the New Year with new aspirations.”
The music program includes:
• Richard Markowitz / arr. Phillippe - “The Wild, Wild West;”
• Gwyneth Walker - “Open the Door;”
• Aaron Copland - “Billy the Kid Ballet-Suite;”
• Felix Mendelssohn - “Overture: The Hebrides;”
• Trevor Jones / orch. Alexander - “The Last of the Mohicans Suite, and;”
• Arr. Calvin Custer - “The American Frontier.”
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393. Box Office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
The Pops Concert is sponsored by Happy State Bank, and funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts.
