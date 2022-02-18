P2K to hold auditions for world-premiere musical

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, is hosting open auditions on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 20-21 in the Cailloux Theater for the world premiere of a new musical, written by a pair of Kerrville artists.
"For Such a Time As This," a musical based on the biblical story of Esther, was written by local residents Rob Ward and Lew King, both long-time residents of Kerrville and members of Trinity Baptist Church.
P2K hosted a reading of the new musical in January of 2021, a time when presentations had been put on hold by the COVID crisis. Now the show will receive a full production, including a full scenic design, lavish costumes, and a professional orchestra.
"For Such a Time as This" has available featured and chorus roles for men and women ages 16 to 76, in all voice ranges.
Leading roles include "Esther," a soprano playing between 18 and 35; "King Ahasuerus," a baritone playing ages 25 to 40; "Haman," a baritone; "Miriam," a soprano, and "Shecky and Morty," two "comic relief" henchmen to Haman who can be played by either tenors or altos, or a mix of the two.
A complete list of available roles and other audition information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com/audition-and-volunteer/.
Prospective cast-mates are invited to attend one of the two auditions dates, either Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m., or Monday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m., both in the Cailloux Theater. Auditioners are asked to prepare a 32-bar song from the Broadway or pop repertoire, or even a selection from a hymnal, and bring sheet music for the provided accompanist. All should dress for a "movement" portion of the audition, as well.
The show will be directed by Jeffrey Brown, P2K's executive director, assisted by Choreographer Heather Cunningham and Stage Manager Kerri Sparkman.
"For Such a Time as This" will be presented in the Cailloux Theater between April 8 and April 24. A complete schedule of performance days can be seen online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com or requested at the Cailloux Box Office during regular hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theaters. More information, including other performances coming in P2K Season 2022, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.