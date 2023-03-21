Teacher Feature: Bobbie Murray

School: Our Lady of the Hills College Prep.
Subject taught: Junior and senior religion.
Years teaching: 40 years.
Years at school/district: 13 years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in English, drama, and rhetoric and a master of arts in education from Northwestern University in Illinois. I got my teaching certification from the University of Texas in Austin, and two masters of science in educational administration, and principal administration, from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I worked for a year in a Title IX school, and fell in love with teaching the students.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I love the student’s “a-ha moments.” I can live on two or three of those a week.
Hardest part of teaching: The hours I put in. I don’t know how to cut back.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I think administrators should teach a class, so they don’t lose touch with teaching.
Other duties at school: I teach the liturgy students need to participate in mass.
Hobbies/interests: I work on puzzles, I love decorating my home for holidays, and I read, particularly stories about women during WWII.
Personal history: My father was in the military, so my parents, Harold and Elsie Bramton, moved us around a lot. I was born in Regensburg, Germany. I grew up in Japan, the U.S., and more tours in Germany. I attended four high schools, and finally graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, La., in 1968. While I was there I was in a work program for the school district involving tutoring and office work. I started college at St. Mary’s College, transferred to Centenary College, and finished my BA at Northwestern University. My parents had moved to Kerrville, where my mother was working at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, so in the late 1970s I decided to check out the Hill Country for a few years. I planned to teach at Notre Dame Catholic School because I thought it included high school, and when I found out it didn’t I interviewed at Tivy High School. I ended up staying there for 23 years. Jack Murray was the Hal Peterson Middle School principal, and his son, Blair had grown up in Kerrville. Blair returned to Kerrville as a basketball coach, and we met at an inservice at Tivy. Our first date was a setup job in 1980, and we had dinner at Club Texan. After we ate, he invited me to ride out and see his future homesite. We were married in 1982. Now we have three children and six grandchildren. Our first son, Joshua, is a lawyer in Leander. He and his wife Crystal have two sons, Hudson and Griffin. Our daughter, Tamara Middleton, is also an attorney, in Colleyville. She and Heath have a son and a daughter, Wesley and Megan. Our youngest son, Miles, is an entrepreneur specializing in environmental investments here in Kerrville. He and Valerie have Nathaniel, who is five, and Matthew, who is three. While I was at THS I started the Mock Trial program, coached UIL Debate, and sponsored the Tivy Drama Company. I also earned my additional masters degrees at SU. After that, I was principal of the middle school in Comfort for four years, and in 2007 I came to teach at OLH for 12 years. During COVID I took “time off” to homeschool my grandkids for two years. Now I’ve returned to OLH.
