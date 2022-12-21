Obregon says she’s working to learn better English

Josselyn Obregon says she was born and raised in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and graduated from Pedro Barona High School in 2000. She earned a degree in science of communication, majoring in journalism for broadcasting, from the University of San Carlos of Guatemala. She became a sign language interpreter, in Spanish, and worked for the Guatemalan government while she was in her graduate program in sportscasting.
“I spent two years sportscasting for television,” she says. “Most of the sports programs were gymnastics and youth sports, but I also worked in soccer. I always tried to tell the truth.”
Meanwhile her uncle, Michael Vasquez, had emigrated to the U.S. Obregon says in 2016 he managed to get four visas, for Obregon and her two sisters, and her mother Marlem Perez.
She says, “I came to the U.S. knowing two words of English, ‘hello’ and ‘coffee.’ I thought I could just go into a coffee shop and say, ‘Coffee.’ But they began asking me questions about what kind, and what with, and I just went away. Then I began taking free English classes at the library, and a year later started formal journalism classes at Del Mar College. They had a big Spanish-speaking population, so I volunteered to write articles for the Foghorn News, in Spanish, to help newer immigrants navigate the system.”
She says she was promoted to a paid position, as an editor, for one semester, and won first place in a college photography contest.
Obregon says she went to the Corpus Christi airport on Jan. 6, 2017, to take a flight to Chicago to see her boyfriend and maybe look for a job. As she boarded the plane headed for a layover in Dallas she found she was too short to lift her bag into the overhead bin. Kent Myers II offered to help, and they talked for the four hours it took to get to Dallas, where he was catching a plane to Costa Rica for vacation.
“When I got to Chicago, my boyfriend broke up with me,” Obregon says. “I came back to Corpus and started working in a jewelry store. A week after Valentine’s Day Kent texted me to take photos of four houses for his VRBO business, and we started dating. I was closing at the jewelry store, so we would go to Appleby’s, the only place open that late. Then in August, Harvey hit. Kent’s home was left without power and water, so for two months he and his mother, Linda Myers, lived with me in my tiny one-room apartment. Kent and I found out we made a good couple.”
She says after Harvey, in 2018, they moved to Rockport.
Obregon says as soon as she could after living in the U.S. for the required five years, she went online and filled out the form for U.S. citizenship. She studied the questions, passed the test, and became a U.S. citizen in 2019.
Meanwhile, Kent’s grandfather in Ohio, Kent Myers Sr., went out in the woods one winter day, and found himself being stalked by a predator. It was so cold he couldn’t load the magazine of his pistol. When he got back home, he “got a eureka moment” and worked up the prototype of a device to make loading magazines easy. Kent II bought and developed the idea, which replaces the baseplate of a magazine. A crank draws the magazine’s follower down, enabling the person loading it to simply drop cartridges in. Then a ratchet releases the follower to ready the magazine for shooting.
“He started with Glock magazines,” Obregon says. “They are popular with police. He made the molds for the baseplate and the other parts, and when he had a working model, he tested it by firing 10,000 rounds. In 2018 he registered the device with three patents. People liked the idea, particularly police training officers who have to load so many magazines a day it can cause carpel tunnel problems. Now we’re branching out with models for Sig Sauer and Springfield pistols, and AR-15 type rifles. Most of our sales are online, but we also go to some gun shows for feedback.”
She says, “We formed SPD Mags, and now I’m totally involved in the business. But when I came to the U.S. I had never held a gun. In Guatemala only criminals and police have them. I took shooting classes, and participated in training so I could help with the testing, and found I really enjoyed shooting.”
Obregon says, “We discovered the Hill Country while we were dating. Kent has a friend in Medina, Steve Whitworth, and every weekend we could get away, we would come visit. In 2021 we moved to Kerrville and set up our shop. Now I have a group of women friends and we go shooting and socialize. I also went through the Sherriff’s Department training and joined the Community Emergency Response Team to be more of a part of the community.”
She adds, “There’s a Spanish saying that translates, ‘I am the size of my thoughts.’ So I keep learning more English so I can think those thoughts as a U.S. citizen.”
