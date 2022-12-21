Obregon says she’s working to learn better English
Josselyn Obregon, behind the shop counter as manager of SPD Mags, says the family business manufactures a baseplate which, substituted for the baseplate of a magazine, makes the chore of loading cartridges easy and fast. They are particularly popular with police firearm instructors, who have to load so many magazines during their training days it causes carpel tunnel.

Josselyn Obregon says she was born and raised in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and graduated from Pedro Barona High School in 2000. She earned a degree in science of communication, majoring in journalism for broadcasting, from the University of San Carlos of Guatemala. She became a sign language interpreter, in Spanish, and worked for the Guatemalan government while she was in her graduate program in sportscasting.

“I spent two years sportscasting for television,” she says. “Most of the sports programs were gymnastics and youth sports, but I also worked in soccer. I always tried to tell the truth.”

