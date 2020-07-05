The Salvation Army needs your help, Kerr County. As schools plan for reopening and families plan to send their children back in the Fall, the Salvation Army is asking for help from the community to make the return to school a great success for those families in need. For some, this time is met with excitement, while others it is met with anxiety.
For parents, this time can cause a financial burden, so they turn to the Salvation Army for assistance.
The Salvation Army will be hosting a school supply drive starting July 6-24.
Donations are being sought to help fill the gap.
Supplies needed include: wide rule notebook paper, 1-subject wide ruled spirals, no. 2 pencils, glue sticks, pointed scissors, pencil pouches, dividers, crayons (24 pack), map pencils (12 pack) wide ruled composition books and red, blue and black pens. Donations can be dropped off at the Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr.
Anyone interested in hosting a drive at their local business, reach out to 257-3620 and Salvation Army staff will provide a collection box.
This week registration was completed for those families that need help with supplies, backpacks and shoes.
The community is being asked for their help by adopting local children and shop for them. Buses (children) can be picked up at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr. Once you adopt a bus (child), purchase a new backpack, new shoes, and the child’s required school supplies; and return them to the Kroc Center.
Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated and can be dropped off at the Kroc Center or mailed to 201 Holdsworth Drive.
The Salvation Army extends a huge “Thank you” to the many individuals, businesses, and churches who make this program a success. Because of your generosity, local children are able to start the new school year off right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.