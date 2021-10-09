Hettie Allsup, Distinguished Toastmaster and President of the Kerrville Area Toastmasters invites all past toastmasters, the public and all current toastmasters to the First Annual Toastmasters Story Telling Hour to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The location for this festive event is at First Christian Church 1900 Goat Creek Road, Kerrville Texas 78028.
The public is invited from 11 a.m. to noon for snacks and soft drinks.
The Story Telling Hour begins promptly at 12 noon and is complete by 1 pm. All stories are to be from five to seven minutes in length which is the standard Toastmaster presentation time. Tall Tales are accepted for this story telling event.
To reserve your presentation spot contact Hettie Allsup at Hettie.Allsup@yahoo.com or cell: (832) 526-2323. We want to hear your story!
Lynn Jones, Professor Emeritus, and longtime Toastmaster will deliver one of his stories. In his professional life, he has been in Toastmasters over 35 years. He has coached government personnel and private industry management to harness their fear of speaking before live audiences.
“I renew my membership with the program because I still learn more communication skills every single time, I practice a speech. When you join Toastmasters, you will learn speech delivery, speech topic development, audience involvement, plus you will meet and have fun with many people who are involved for the same reasons as you.” States Lynn Jones.
Call (832) 526-2323 to reserve your place in the Toastmasters Tell a Story Day.
