The Texas Legislature opened the 87th Session in early January and many bills have been filed.
The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas offers information on the Legislature at a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom.
If you are not a member of the League and interested in participating, please email the following for information: president@lwvhillcountrytexas.org.
Two priority issues for the league this legislative session focus on voting rights and election law, as well as redistricting and census. Other urgent issues for the League concern air quality/climate, women's health, and heath care, especially low-income Texans and the elderly, said Janet Imhoff, vice-president of the Texas League and Advocacy.
Meetings of the League of Women Voters - Hill Country Texas are open to the public, and men and women are welcome to attend.
League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has more than 40 years of work focused on registering citizens to vote, educating citizens on candidates and issues, and encouraging citizens to vote. Visit the League website at lwvhillcountrytexas.org for more information or contact president@lwvhillcountrytexas.org.
