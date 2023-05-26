KPUB partners with AACOG, Doyle for energy-saving event
Buy Now

KPUB’s team,  from left,  Riley Foster, summer intern; Allison Bueche, director of Customer & Community Relations; and Jo Anderson, supervisor of Customer Services;  at the June 2021 weatherization event at the Doyle Community Center.

Learn how you can save energy and money—and possibly have improvements made to your residence for free, at our KPUB Community Weatherization Event on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Doyle Community Center located at 110 W Barnett St.

The event is free to attend, and open to the public. Team members from KPUB and the Alamo Area Council of Governments will be in attendance to discuss:

