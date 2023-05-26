KPUB partners with AACOG, Doyle for energy-saving event

Learn how you can save energy and money—and possibly have improvements made to your residence for free, at our KPUB Community Weatherization Event on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Doyle Community Center located at 110 W Barnett St.
The event is free to attend, and open to the public. Team members from KPUB and the Alamo Area Council of Governments will be in attendance to discuss:
• AACOG’s free funding for energy-saving home improvements (must income-qualify and meet eligibility criteria);
• Home energy-saving tips;
• KPUB’s rebate offerings for energy-efficient home improvements;
• KPUB’s community solar rate for low-to-moderate-income households.
KPUB will give away complimentary box fans for the first 50 attendees and sponsor a drawing for a free smart Nest thermostat. Complimentary refreshments will be provided as well.
“Not many businesses encourage you to use less of their product, but KPUB is a not-for-profit electric utility company,” said Allison Bueché, KPUB director of customer & community relations. “We exist to serve our customers, and helping them save energy and money is part of that.”
AACOG’s weatherization assistance program (WAP) provides savings for the lifetime of your house by reducing energy bills and is 100 percent free for those that income qualify. The program can be available to both renters and homeowners.
Although AACOG’s WAP program does not address major home repairs, it can help lower the amount of energy used in a home with weatherization upgrades. The less energy it takes to heat or cool the house, the more money that is saved on utility bills.
Examples of some of the energy-saving weatherization upgrades may include attic, wall and/or floor insulation, installation of new gas water heaters, space heaters, HVAC, or window air conditioning units, replacement or repair of broken windows and weather-stripping and caulking for air leakage control.
AACOG will be providing and accepting applications onsite for the WAP. Applicants will need proof of income, proof of U.S. Citizenship and identification for every member of their household (U.S. passport—or birth certificate and driver’s license, or qualified alien status documentation). Applicants will also need to provide a current copy of their electric (or gas/propane) utility bill.
