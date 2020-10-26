Kerrville's Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is looking ahead to welcoming visitors again for the Holiday season. At least three events are planned in the center's two theaters between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Cailloux Theater will host performances by both local favorite the Symphony of the Hills and international singing sensation Sandi Patty, and, in the VK Garage Theater, Kerrville's Community Theater Playhouse 2000 will present the Christmas favorite "A Christmas Carol."
Up first, Patty will present her celebration of the music of Christmas in two performances, on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.
Known simply as "The Voice," Patty broke to international fame with her rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" at the rededication of the Statue of Liberty in 1996, and, virtually overnight, she became one of the country's best-loved performers. Her version of the national anthem has become synonymous with patriotic celebration, including performances at "A Capitol Fourth" with the National Symphony and ABC TV's "Fourth of July Special."
Patty's appearance in Kerrville is sponsored by the good folks at Ken Stoeppel Ford.
Both performances of "Sandi Patty Celebrates Christmas" will restrict seating to allow for appropriate social distances between seated pairs. While the Center Orchestra section on Saturday will allow up to 50 percent seating, the widest distancing will be available on Sunday and in the Mezzanine and Balcony sections for both shows. Tickets are priced from $25 to $55.
The Symphony of the Hills will open their shortened 2020-21 Season, their 20th, with "Ode To Joy," a concert highlighting the sounds of the Holiday Season, including Herbert von Karajan's arrangement of the famous theme from Beethoven's ninth symphony.
To meet the safety needs of both orchestra and audience, this concert will feature a smaller than usual ensemble on stage, and will be presented twice to limited audiences. The first, one-hour show will be presented at 6 p.m., the second at 8:30 p.m. Both will perform without intermission.
Doors to the Cailloux Theater will open at 5:30 p.m. for 6 p.m. guests, and be closed after the show so that the hall can be cleaned before doors re-open at 8 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. performance.
At least through the end of the year, all seating in the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters will be strictly limited to allow a healthy six feet of space between pairs of tickets.
Face coverings will be required for everyone entering the two theaters. All staff and volunteer ushers will use best safety practices to ensure minimum risk to those in attendance.
The Cailloux Box Office is open on their regular schedule; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ups are welcome, and telephone orders can be placed by calling 896-9393. Messages can be left at any time to be returned to regular hours. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse 2000.com.
