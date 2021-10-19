The League of Women Voters invites the public to evening of fun, food and fellowship on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Riverside Nature Center outdoor pavilion. With a “Body, Mind, Spirit” theme, the Fall meeting will celebrate things that make us happy.
For bodies, attendees will share a potluck dinner following social time. Keeping it casual and stress-free, guests are invited to bring either an appetizer, a salad (pasta, fruit, green, etc.), or a dessert. Tea, sparkling water and bread will be provided.
For minds, Tara Bushnoe, Natural Resources coordinator at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority will share the important place that water quality plays in our Hill Country area and her role in promoting its health by coordinating water quality monitoring and conducting outreach and education.
For spirits, enjoy the beautiful trails, flora, and fauna available in the nature center and most importantly, share community with friends, old and new.
The meeting will also be available on Zoom. The event is free to attend and no registration is required to attend.
