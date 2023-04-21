Hill Country Youth Orchestras host the annual Spring Concert at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville on Sunday, April 30 from 3-4 p.m.
Hill Country Youth Orchestras host the annual Spring Concert at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville on Sunday, April 30 from 3-4 p.m.
This concert is open to the public and free of charge to attend.
The concert will feature performances by the HCYO youth, who will be playing a range of music from classical to modern tunes.
This is a fun and exciting annual event, and is a chance for the HCYO youth to showcase their talent and love for music.
