Werlein returns to stage as ‘Ebenezer Scrooge’

Playhouse 2000 welcomes its co-founder, Kit Werlein, back to the stage in Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," which will open in the VK Garage Theater on Friday, Dec. 4.
Werlein, who worked side-by-side with P2K founders Doug and Susan Balentine to create a Community Theater for Kerrville in 1998, will take on this leading role for the first time since appearing in "Blithe Spirit" in 2010.
Werlein is part of an all-volunteer cast of 10 presenting a revival of Dickens' famous ghost story, which was first seen at Playhouse 2000 in 2013, and was the best-selling Christmas season event in P2K history.
This adaptation by Christopher Schario features a small group of actors who each take on multiple roles to create all of the dozens of characters in the iconic tale, all with loving adherence to Dickens' original language and imagery. They are joined by a pair of singers, a live fiddler, and a real-time sound effects artist.
"It's both exciting and a bit scary to be tackling this role," says Werlein. "Scrooge is so iconic, and such an important part of peoples' memories of the Christmas season. I really look forward to bringing him to life and helping people celebrate the holidays."
The group is rehearsing now under strict Covid health protocols, including wearing masks at all times, and maintaining "no touch" distances.
Keeping the cast safe is only the first step in presenting a play to the public during the Covid-19 crisis. Playhouse 2000 is also thinking ahead to how best to serve an in-person audience come show time.
At least through this production, all seating in the VK Garage Theater will be strictly limited to allow a healthy six feet of space between pairs of tickets.
Face coverings will be required for everyone entering the theater, though they may be removed while seated. All staff and volunteer ushers will use best safety practices to ensure minimum risk to those in attendance, and a regular sanitation schedule will help keep germs at bay.
"We want to offer this play to help people celebrate the season with something that approaches 'normal'," says Jeffrey Brown, P2K executive director. "But we also want to do all we can to minimize our guests' risk. While we can't promise to be germ-free, we feel we can responsibly open our doors while encouraging everyone to keep their personal safety in mind."
Tickets to enjoy "A Christmas Carol" are priced at $22 each. A special, buy-one-get-one-free offer is available to anyone who buys or renews a Season Ticket Package for the upcoming Season 2021.
Tickets are available on line at P2K's new website, www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com, or at the Cailloux Theater Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Telephone orders can be placed by calling 896-9393. Messages can be left at any time to be returned during regular hours.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's community theater, and manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
