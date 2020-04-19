SU dean, 3 honor scholars speakers at Fulbright banquet

Schreiner University Dean and Honor Scholars - Matthew Walton, Katie Buerk and Sofia Lopez – accompanied by Jay McCormack, Visiting Assistant Professor of Business at Schreiner University, recently attended the 2020 Southwest Chapter Fulbright Annual Banquet in San Antonio. Walton presented the group’s work as Dean Scholars on behalf of Ocean Academy, on the island of Caye Caulker, in Belize.
The group’s work was centered around a partnership with Ocean Academy, a small charter high school in Caye Caulker, Belize. This school emphasizes training and equipping their students with the academic, personal, and entrepreneurial skills necessary to succeed in becoming an involved member of the local community.
Ocean Academy teaches their students the normal topics of study while also giving them the opportunity to be engaged in small businesses that the school runs. These three projects called Art with Purpose, Kayak with Purpose and Bike with Purpose offer student-led sightseeing opportunities for tourists visiting the island of Caye Caulker. They give the students a chance to learn how to interact with customers, build valuable relationships, and earn money and scholarships that will benefit their lives and further their educational opportunities.
“It is our goal to continue to help them in this path,” said Walton in his presentation. “As we work to advise them on how to enhance the efficiency of their businesses and bring them together with international tours services such as G Adventures, it is our objective to help add to the international support system for their enterprise while maintaining their personal and community objectives.
“The key to building a strong, health community begins with people,” Walton added. “That is why the mission of Ocean Academy to train their students to become local entrepreneurs is a vitally important one. Thus, as we continue to help them fulfill their mission, our emphasis will be on empowering the students to become successful contributors to their local community. We believe that the way to build a healthy global society is to begin in a personal way at the local level.”
Buerk, who recently applied for a position with a company in Austin, included her experience with Ocean Academy on her resume. “The Ocean Academy project provided me with many talking points to use throughout the interview,” said Buerk. “I was able to talk about the research portion of the project, the mentoring part, the business plan development, attending the Fulbright Symposium to present some of the conclusions of the project and then expand upon future actions that will be taken such as, eventually traveling to and conducting workshops in Belize.”
This was Lopez’s first year presenting. Buerk and Walton have presented two and three times respectively, pertaining to their work relating to Belize, as well as their experiences and study gained in Italy during their summer school session in Florence, Italy in 2019.
For more information on the Dean and Honors Scholars at Schreiner University, contact Jay McCormack at jtmccormack@ schreiner.edu.
