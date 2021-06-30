The sky bridge from the Clay Street parking lot to the City Hall clock tower is closed Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1 as work continues on the clock tower elevator enclosure.
The bridge is expected to reopen Friday, July 2.
The two elevators within the downtown parking garage will continue to be available for use. In addition, numerous handicap-acces- sible parking spaces will continue to be available in the City Hall parking lot off Main Street, as well as various downtown locations along Water Street and Earl Garrett.
