Teacher Feature: Elisabeth Thomas

School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: Special education inclusion and English Arts.
Years teaching: Eleven years in education, including eight as a teacher and three as an aide.
Years at school/district: I began in Kerrville ISD as a Special Ed inclusion aide in 2010 for two years, then came back last year as a teacher.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in English, and a master of education, both from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: My mother was a teacher, and I am sure that played a huge part in my career choice. I have loved to read and write stories since I was very young. I want to help kids learn to enjoy this as well.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The kids. They gain confidence as the year progresses, and I am able to see them grow physically, socially, and academically.
Hardest part of teaching: Not enough time. I want to be a great teacher, great friend and coworker, and a great mom - but I run out of hours in the day. I love collaborating and learning with my co-teachers, but the time just isn’t there for it to happen.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Focus learning on creativity, imagination, and discovery instead of on grades and testing.
Other duties at school: I tutor students after school.
Hobbies/interests: I enjoy spending time with my family and our dog. I like to ride bicycles, swim, read books, and enjoy all sorts of art. I try to keep plants alive.
Personal history: I was born a Hill Country native, first-generation American in Comfort, but we moved to Kerrville when I was six. My mother, Patricia Arnold, taught at Grace Christian School, so that’s where I went. I graduated in 1994. I attended a lot of different colleges, but I got my bachelors from Schreiner University in 2002. I worked for Wells Fargo for several years. In 2006 Carole Thomas was a nurse, working 12-hour shifts, so when I walked my dog, I would walk hers. That’s how I met her son, Trey. In 2010 I started teaching in KISD as a special inclusion aide for three years, while I took my MEd at SU, graduating in 2011. Trey and I were married March 12, 2012. I was a teacher at the Hill Country Youth Ranch Charter School for four years, then taught for Ingram ISD for two years. This is my second year back at HPMS. Trey and I have a daughter, Camryn, who is a second-grader at Tally Elementary.
