The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will hold its first meeting of the 2022-2023 term on Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church 21st Century Room, located at 321 Thompson Drive.

There will be no speaker for this month, as this will be a business meeting to plan the activities for the coming year.  Any woman having attained her 16th birthday is eligible to apply for membership, providing she is a lineal descendant of a person who rendered loyal service for Texas prior to the formal annexation of Texas by the United States on Feb. 19, 1846. 

