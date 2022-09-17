The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will hold its first meeting of the 2022-2023 term on Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church 21st Century Room, located at 321 Thompson Drive.
There will be no speaker for this month, as this will be a business meeting to plan the activities for the coming year. Any woman having attained her 16th birthday is eligible to apply for membership, providing she is a lineal descendant of a person who rendered loyal service for Texas prior to the formal annexation of Texas by the United States on Feb. 19, 1846.
The Chapter will provide assistance in proving ancestry during the Republic era to any prospective member, and to that end will sponsor a “Texas Lineage Workshop” on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Y O Hotel Guadalupe Room.
The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, founded in 1891, is the oldest patriotic women’s organization in Texas and among the oldest in the United States.
The DRT has designated 14 important events in Texas history as Texas Honor Days, when we remember and honor those who sacrificed and labored to establish and defend the Republic of Texas.
This year, the local DAR will celebrate “Texas Heroes Day” on Saturday, Sept. 17, to honor and preserve the memory of the volunteer soldiers who died defending the Republic and her independence, and we also pay tribute to the men and women of the military, both past and present, who serve Texas. Special emphasis is placed on honoring those of the 1842 Dawson Massacre and Mier Expedition.
This year, as in the past, a Monument Hill Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Monument Hill State Historic Site, 414 State Loop 92, LaGrange, Texas, on Sept. 17 from 10-11 a.m. and will include guest speakers, wreath laying, and gun salute. For additional information, contact the visitors center at (979) 968-5658 or visit kbmh@thc.texas.gov.
The second Honor Day in September is Texian Navy Day, celebrated on the third Saturday of September (the 17th in 2022).
Texans are encouraged to fly their Texas flags and observe the day in remembrance of the Texian Navy and the courage displayed by those at sea who played a vital role in securing and maintaining the independence of Texas.
Three Texas Navies have served Texas since 1835: the first established in November of that year; the second in 1839; and the third, a commemorative organization, in 1958. The first Texas Navy was comprised of four ships: the Liberty, the Independence, the Brutus, and the Invincible.
They protected the coastline and prevented the Mexican Army from landing soldiers and supplies in Texas, and supplied much needed munitions to the Texians, which were captured from Mexican vessels. The second Navy was organized in 1839 with seven ships that patrolled the Gulf of Mexico for three years, protecting the Texas coastline and dominating the Mexican naval fleet. The Joshua D. Brown Chapter invites all Texans to join in commemorating these important days in Texas History.
