A Spanish food handler’s course accredited by the Texas Department of State Health Services is being offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. “Food Safety: It’s In Your Hands” is being brought to the area by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Bexar and Gillespie County. The virtual class is scheduled for Thursday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or Thursday, March 25 from 1 p.m to 3 p.m.
This two-hour course is required for all food service employees in Texas to help promote the service of safe food. The course is a basic overview of food safety practices that are necessary to ensure that safe food is served at your establishment. Practices discussed include good personal hygiene, cross contamination, and time and temperature abuse.
To register for the course, call the Bexar County Extension office at (210) 631-0400 or register online at https://bit.ly/2Nc3wcM The cost is $20 per person and must be paid in full by the class date.
