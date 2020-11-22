Teacher Feature: Mary Southwick

School: Center Point Elementary.
Subject taught: Language arts and science.
Years teaching: 21 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from Texas Woman’s University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I worked as a teacher’s aide for eight years, and found a love for the job. When I was 40 I went to college and became a teacher.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When you see kids “get it,” and the light bulbs go on.
Hardest part of teaching: Trying to make sure each student has something to take away at the end of each day.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Not having the kids judged by the one-day snapshot of state testing.
Other duties at school: I coach the fourth-grade UIL spelling team, and I’m on the Seriously Outrageous Science Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I own a bed and breakfast in Comfort, and I like to go antiquing and on road trips with my husband.
Personal history: I was born in Corpus Christi, but we moved to Fort Worth when I was six years old. I graduated from Richland High School in 1980. I raised my children and worked as a teacher’s aide for the Keller Independent School District for eight years. I met Rick Southwick at Bowlero Watauga, near Fort Worth. We ended up in the same league, and he took me for a first date to a restaurant in Dallas. We got married in 2000. My oldest daughter, now Taylor Lipka, came to Schreiner University, and never came back home. She graduated in 2000, the first in our family. When my second daughter, now Lyndsey McCoy, started at T.W.U. they said, “If we can, Mom, you can.” So Lyndsey and I went to college together, and graduated in 2006. I taught for 13 years in Fort Worth. Lyndsey started teaching at Hal Peterson Middle School in 2015, and Rick and I moved to Comfort in 2017. I worked as director of operations for a training company until COVID shut it down. I returned to the classroom here in Center Point.
