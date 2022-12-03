The Volunteer Services Council for the Kerrville State Hospital is asking the public for donations for hospital patients this holiday season.
Area residents are asked to “Adopt a Patient,” by donating to the VSC at www.kerrvillevsc.org or by sending a check to Volunteer Services Council, Kerrville State Hospital, 721 Thompson Dr., Kerrville TX 78028.
