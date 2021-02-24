Kerrville’s new Assistant City Attorney William Tatsch says the main part of his work will be representing the city and the State of Texas in Kerrville Municipal Court.
“The office has been vacant since the former assistant city attorney, Heather Stebbins, became the Kerr County attorney,” Tatsch says. “City Attorney Mike Hays decided to fill it.”
He says as the city’s prosecutor in Municipal Court he will be handling mostly city ordinance violations; traffic violations that are Class C Misdemeanor or below; and some drug, minor assault, and truancy cases. His secondary role will be researching legal issues for the city.
Tatsch says the prosecution process begins when a police officer writes a citation, which requires the person to either pay the fine or appear in Municipal Court for a pre-trial hearing. Most cases are decided there, by mutual agreement. If an agreement can’t be reached, then the case proceeds to trial, where both sides can present evidence. Juries these days are by Zoom. At the end of the trial there’s a verdict.
For most of the traffic citations the person just pays the fine, he says. The cases he gets are those where the defendants decide to contest the verdict, by trying to prove they didn’t commit the infraction; or where the defendant wants to ameliorate or reduce the penalty.
He says there is an appeal process from Municipal Court. The first step is to the Kerr County Court, where there’s a “trial de novo.” That means the whole case is presented, in a new trial. If defendants lose there they can appeal higher, but those courts can refuse to accept the appeal.
Most of the time the defendants defend themselves, he says, but some do hire an attorney. Regardless, he will discuss the case with the defendant or attorney. “My goal is to bring the person into compliance with the law. When people comply with the law, it’s a benefit to society. If the charge is driving without a license, we work to get them a license. If they were speeding, we try to educate them on why speeding is dangerous.”
He says he tries to get the defendant to understand the potential results of the infraction. Speeding can lead to an accident, which can injure an innocent victim, which can lead to guilt on the part of the speeder.
Tatsch says, “As assistant attorney and the main prosecutor, I want to get back to doing prevention, with educational programs, particularly for teen drivers. There’s a program called ‘Alive At 25,’ originated by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, that I’m considering.”
He says he was born in Fredericksburg, but his parents, Jim and Lana Tatsch, moved them to Houston when he was four. They returned to Kerr County for him to attend second through sixth grade, then back to Houston for eighth and ninth, then back to Kerrville. “I attended 12 schools in the 12 years. I spent the last three years at Tivy High School, graduating in 1993.”
He earned his undergraduate degree at Southwestern University, in Georgetown, then the University of Texas. For the last two years he worked as a legislative aide. After taking his law degree at St. Mary's University School of Law, where he graduated cum laude, he practiced in Fort Worth.
He says he clerked for a judge for two years, spent 16 years with the law firm Shannon, Gracey, then worked with Pope, Hardwicke. “I wanted to come home to Kerrville, but I thought there were enough lawyers in civil practice here. When I saw the posting for assistant attorney, which would involve mainly litigation and research, I jumped at the chance. While Kerrville has more chicken places than I remember, it’s still home.”
Tatsch says he is temporarily staying with his mother, Lana, while he gets his house in Fort Worth ready for the market. His father, Jim, was partners in a law firm with Larry Fowler until Jim passed away in 2006.
He says he moved down last week, and is excited to start litigating. “I expect 80 to 90 percent of the cases will be traffic, and after COVID the work load will be enormous. But if it was easy, anyone could do it.”
