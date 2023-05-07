The Second Annual Fur Ball, benefiting Kerr County animal welfare charity, Kerrville Pets Alive, will be held Dec. 2.
Jodie Tilmon and Wendy Grona will serve as the 2023 Fur Ball co-chairs.
This year’s event will be held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center allowing for more attendees.
The Fur Ball committee is currently planning a “paw-stopper” event, which will include live music by the E7 band, pet-themed décor, a pooch parade, fur lounge, glitter bar, signature cocktails and an appearance by the KPA! Pup Squad, Tesh Mannino and Misfit Farms.
Guests will be treated to a seated dinner catered by Rails and can have their pet featured on a “Royal Pet Portrait” wall.
Unique silent auction items and live auction experiences will be available as well.
The Fur Ball Committee plans to transform the hall into a cozy and luxurious winter space. The attire for the event will be formal and funky. Guests are encouraged to express their best pet flair.
“We are thrilled that we are able to host this second annual event to benefit animal welfare in Kerr County. Funds raised will support the many programs that KPA! offers to assist both Kerr County Animal Services, Kerr County pet owners and other organizations that support our mission to save Kerr County pets from euthanasia,” said KPA! President, Karen Guerriero.
For sponsorship or ticket information, visit the KPA! website at info@kerrvillepetsalive.org. Click the “Events” tab then “Fur Ball” on the drop-down menu.
