Teacher Feature: Stephanie Alejos

School: Daniels Elementary School.
Subject taught: Special education inclusion.
Years teaching: Five years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from University of Texas San Antonio, and a master of education in K-12 special education from Angelo State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I always knew I wanted to help kids, but I didn’t start out teaching. When I started substitute teaching, though, I fell in love with special education.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The relationships with my kids.
Hardest part of teaching: When my kids leave for middle school. It’s like when I had to leave schools while moving around in the military.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: To make social-emotional learning and relationship building a key priority within all grade levels. I strongly believe building strong relationships is one of the most imperative things educators can do to help their students feel valued, loved and safe.
Other duties at school: I don’t have any, yet.
Hobbies/interests: I have an obsession for audiobooks. I love yoga and running. I go on hikes with my daughter and our dog, and love traveling, camping, off-road vehicles, sky-diving and scuba-diving. I’m an adrenalin junkie.
Personal history: I was born and raised in San Antonio, graduating from Judson High School in 2001. I joined the Air National Guard a month after 9-11, and spent 2001 to 2007 on reserve duty. I also went to UTSA, and had my daughter, then went for my graduate degree at Angelo State from 2014 to 2017. I started substitute teaching in Austin in 2013, then spent a half-year as a teaching assistant. In January of 2017 I became a full-time teacher at Valley View Elementary School in the Eanes Independent School District in Austin. I taught there until December of 2019. I decided to move to Kerrville because I have friends and a support system here, and family in San Antonio. My mother, Yvonne Farias is there, and my brother and best friend, Roy Farias. He and his wife, Jacqui, have my two baby nieces, Vera and Lively. My daughter, Katelyn, is now 13. I love Kerrville and its small-town feel, and Daniels is great. I’m happy to come to work every morning.
