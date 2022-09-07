KISD Elementary Teacher of the Year Dana Dunagan says her job as a special education teacher is to make sure her three to five-year-old students with developmental disabilities get their education off to the best start possible.
“The students in my classes have all been diagnosed by the KISD Evaluation Team,” she says. “The diagnoses include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, orthopedic problems, or others. Many of them start out non-verbal. My goal is to develop language skills and communications, behavioral skills, and academic skills. If possible, we want them to transition into general education. Regardless, we want to teach them life skills they need.”
She says, “KISD has some amazing life skills classes. I see some of the kids who started with me at ECC who are now in junior high working in the Peterson Coffee Shack, or in the Tivy Treats store. We recently got a grant to provide specialized bicycles and tricycles for students who can’t ride bicycles.”
KISD has an incredible special education team, she says. They have occupational and physical therapists, and will soon have a speech therapist. Each child has an individualized education plan, with specific goals for each student.
“No two days are the same,” she says. “But we start by greeting each child. Then we go to breakfast. We teach them how to go through the line, and carry their own trays. We have circle time when we work on language skills. We want the students to be with their peers as much as possible, but we also work on individual skills.”
Lunch comes next, then she says she starts over. “The students spend four hours a day with us, so we have two classes each day, morning and afternoon.”
She says since she became a teacher, in 1989, the pendulum has swung back and forth between inclusion and individual needs. Now they try to strike a delicate balance between the two approaches.
“When I was in third grade, I was lucky enough to have a student in my class with Down syndrome,” Dunagan says. “For some reason, I could communicate with Ilona, and our teacher couldn’t. The teacher asked me to work with her, and left a lot of the responsibility to me. Now special education students are more visible, which is good. They aren’t as secluded as they used to be.”
She says, “We communicate with parents every day. Some of the parents start out expecting bad experiences, so we have to build a huge trust relationship, so they know they can trust us with their children. We also help parents outsource some of their children’s therapy, working outside of school hours with speech and occupational therapists in the community. We maintain very good relationships with agencies throughout Kerrville.”
Dunagan says she was born in Lubbock, but her family moved to Austin when she was five. She graduated from Lanier High School in 1984.
While she was attending the University of Texas in Austin she met Roger Dunagan, through mutual friends, at Westover Hills Church of Christ. He was going to college to be a law enforcement officer. They started out double-dating, then were married in June of 1986.
Dunagan earned her bachelor of science in education in 1989, then worked for Austin ISD for six years. When Roger took a position at Kerrville Police Department, they moved to Kerrville in 1996, with their first two sons, who were four years old and 10 months old. She says she worked for Children’s Corner for seven years, eventually becoming director.
Then, two weeks before school started in 2003, she says a special education position opened up in KISD, and she started at Nimitz Elementary. In 2009 she moved to the Early Childhood Center, while working on a master of education at Schreiner University, which she earned in 2011.
She says they now have three grown sons. Ross runs a business in Kerrville, and he and his wife Sarah have the Dunagan’s three-year-old granddaughter, Avery. Reid and his wife Bailey are expecting the Dunagan’s first grandson in December.
Their youngest son, Reese, is working on his doctorate in physical therapy at Harding University in Searcy, Ark. Roger is no longer in law enforcement, and is a Mac Tools distributer. They enjoy tailgating on their back deck watching football, and entertaining their granddaughter.
Dunagan says, “Teachers have the most important job in the world. I was so honored to be KISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, and represent special education. God gave me the gift of teaching, and especially teaching special needs children, and for that I will be eternally grateful.”
