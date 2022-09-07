KISD Elementary Teacher of the Year Dana Dunagan says her job as a special education teacher is to make sure her three to five-year-old students with developmental disabilities get their education off to the best start possible.

“The students in my classes have all been diagnosed by the KISD Evaluation Team,” she says. “The diagnoses include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, orthopedic problems, or others. Many of them start out non-verbal. My goal is to develop language skills and communications, behavioral skills, and academic skills. If possible, we want them to transition into general education. Regardless, we want to teach them life skills they need.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.