While Summer proved to be busy as Tivy athletes prepped for upcoming contests on the field, course and court, it also allowed Antlers and Lady Antlers a chance at showing up in other ways.

Evidence of putting themselves on display outside the lines happened through Tivy Athletes Giving, or T.A.G., which is a program in which members of the school’s various sports teams find a project within the community to assist with.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.