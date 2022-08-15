While Summer proved to be busy as Tivy athletes prepped for upcoming contests on the field, course and court, it also allowed Antlers and Lady Antlers a chance at showing up in other ways.
Evidence of putting themselves on display outside the lines happened through Tivy Athletes Giving, or T.A.G., which is a program in which members of the school’s various sports teams find a project within the community to assist with.
“Coach Dill (Christy) and I discussed things we could do to get our kids involved in the community” said Tivy Athletic Director and head football coach David Jones.
Dill is head coach for Lady Antlers basketball and Girls Coordinator.
Working at Texas Lions Camp (TLC) in Kerrville was the first, but not the final, endeavor where members of Tivy athletic teams were on board for some assignments.
Karen-Anne King, RN, introduced Jones and Dill to the idea. King serves as Vice-President of Summer Camps at TLC, and formerly served KISD as a nurse.
“We signed our athletes up to help out serving dinner, aiding in carnival games, check-in and opening ceremonies. They are extra hands,” Jones said.
T.A.G. will continue with other community acts of giving as the school year progresses.
“Around Thanksgiving we will have another activity. What that will be just yet is unknown, but there are some great young people who want to help out. We have great kids who want to help each other,” Jones said.
