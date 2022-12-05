Teacher Feature: Amber Purcell

Amber Purcell
School: Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: Life skills, grades three to five.
Years teaching: 11 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in theater from McMurry University in Abilene.
Reason you chose a career in education: I don’t think I chose it. My dad, Jimmy Purcell, was a teacher, and I swore I wouldn’t be one. But when I was a freshman in college I taught an Upward Bound class for high school students, and I saw the change it made. I thought, “I can do that.”
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When I see the growth in my students, even though it may not be a ton of growth, but may be something little.
Hardest part of teaching: Shutting down at the end of the school day and stepping away from the classroom.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I really don’t spend time thinking about that.
Other duties at school: My class has four lovely chickens we take care of in the school’s courtyard. We also make pickle-pops and sell them every Friday.
Hobbies/interests: I have two dogs, so a lot of what I do is what they want. I also read a lot, pretty much anything.
Personal history: My family lived in Roscoe, Texas, but I was born in Abilene where the hospital was. I was active in theater, track, band and cross-country in Roscoe High School. I attended a church camp in Bandera, and got to love the Hill Country. When I graduated from RHS, in 2004, I got a theater scholarship to attend Western Texas College, then completed my degree at McMurry U. I tried to figure out life for a year and a half working at a hotel front desk. I taught at Center Point High School for 10 years, then went home to West Texas and did other things for a year. But I came back to the Hill Country when there was an opening at KISD, and now I’m at Nimitz. My two dogs are Bella, a Bassett and chihuahua mix; and Lainey, a dachshund.
