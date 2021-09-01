Knives and photos

Jim Huddleston says he has two hobbies, photography and collecting knives. His photography is currently on display in a show in the Riverside Gallery of the Hill Country Arts Foundation.
He says he really started collecting knives in the 1970s, when he was going to trade shows, but his interest was born in childhood. “Back in the fifties you could get folding pocket knives featuring the television heroes, like Hopalong Cassidy. But we grew up on a farm, and what really intrigued me was watching my father, Jesse Huddleston, sharpen his work knives. Whether we were butchering pigs or peeling peaches, he would whet his knives until he could shave the hair off his arm. It made the job easier and much safer.”
During Huddleston’s career with Monarch Marking Systems in the 1970s, he says he went to trade shows to pitch the price tags and marking machines the company produced. “Back then prices were marked on card stock tags, and attached by a string to whatever you were selling. When I had time away from our display, I’d look around the rest of the show. All of the knife manufacturers, like Buck, and Case, would be there, and they’d have both trade show knives, and special edition knives. I started my collection.”
He says once word of his interest got around, family members and friends started giving him knives as birthday gifts and such. In the mid 1990s, when barcodes made price tags obsolete and Huddleston changed careers, he continued collecting at estate sales, and by shopping gift stores while traveling.
Huddleston says, “A knife is a tool. On the farm they discovered hay baled with wire was dangerous, so they went to twine, and you had to have a knife to open the bale. I’ve carried one since childhood; you never know when something will need cutting. They also bring back memories of my father, and of other friends. On the practical side, they’re small, so it doesn’t take a lot of space to collect them.”
He says back in the day James Avery employees made their own display cases. He got one of the retired original display cases, and uses it to show off the couple of hundred of knives in his collection. He’d like to have more, if he could afford them.
“A lot of them have history,” he says. “When Buck was first selling knives they would package them with a brochure that included a bit of the Buck family history. Case Knives stamped their blades with Xs, the number indicating the hardness of the steel. I also have knives from Schrade, manufactured in the U.S. since 1904; and Kershaw, a company started about the time I started collecting, which has made a number of revolutionary changes in how pocket knives work. Puma was a German company, and they made knives with stag antler handles. One of my favorite knives is a Puma, because my first cousin, Jessie Heiskell, brought it back from Germany for me.”
As for his photography, he says he isn’t so much into taking pictures, as rescuing them. “I find old photos, scan them, and bring them back to life. I took a photography class at Schreiner University. I placed three photos in a recent Photoquest show, and I have my own show running in the Riverside Gallery at HCAF until Sept. 17.”
Huddleston says he was born on a farm outside New Franklin, Ohio, 10 miles or so south of Akron. After graduating from Manchester High School in 1959, he spent two and a half years at Crown College. He admits he was having fun, not preparing himself for life, so when his father, Jesse, fell ill, Huddleston lost his S-1 draft deferral. “I went to see the Air Force recruiter, and the next thing I knew I was at Lackland AFB, in San Antonio, for training.”
He said during training he was standing in a formation when an officer asked who could swim. “I knew better, ‘Never volunteer,’ but I stuck my hand up anyway. For the next year I found myself on the base swimming team, acting as a lifeguard when we weren’t practicing or competing. I never got any leave, so when they asked me to re-up, I said I wanted something different. They gave me a choice, ‘cook, or cop,’ so I chose cop. I found the smartest thing I ever did was take typing in high school, as it meant I was always the desk sergeant, working inside. I spent 18 months in Minot, N.D., and 18 months on Guam.
“I also got into singing in the USAF Chapel choirs, partially because we rehearsed on Saturday mornings and I got out of physical education. I didn’t know that habit would play a bigger part later in my life.”
He says when he left the Air Force in October of 1965 his father showed him an ad for Monarch Marking Systems. It offered employees a company car, so Jesse thought it must be a pretty good business. Huddleston worked sales for three years, then moved up into management.
He says, “I worked for Monarch from 1966 to 1995. Once you put 50,000 miles on your company car, you could buy it. The business changed. I moved up into branch manager, then district manager with two and a half years of college. By the time I was hiring sales people, they needed a bachelors or masters. Then in the mid-90s barcodes made tags obsolete.”
He parted ways with Monarch in 1995, he says, and bought a new Sears store in Portland, Texas. “I quickly found out I didn’t own the store, it owned me, but I ran it until 2000. From 2000 to 2010 I was an executive recruiter for Dunhill, an air conditioning company, and during that time, in 2008, I also served on the Portland city council.”
Huddleston says, “In 2002 I was attending First United Methodist Church in Portland. Education Director Carol Weston introduced me to Nancy Martin. We ended up in choir together, but Nancy was a paralegal, always fancy-dressed, way out of my league. I gathered my courage and asked her to go to Dairy Queen on a date. Days later I was sitting in McDonalds at 7 a.m. getting breakfast before going to work. I was reading a book on family relations, when a tap on my shoulder scared me. When Nancy sat down, I thought I might have a chance. Life’s challenges are God’s way of teaching us to trust Him.”
Between them, they have five children. Jennifer Huddleston works for the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, and Jonathon Huddleston is in the oil field business. Bryan Martin works for Home Depot, Roy Martin is a music educator, and Andrew Martin sells automatic doors.
When Huddleston retired in 2010, they moved to Kerrville to be closer to family, and Nancy was offered a position with the John Carlson Law Firm. Now they are active in the choir at First UMC Kerrville.
