H-E-B celebrates new store with ground breaking

At top, from left, Councilman Gary Cochrane; Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman; Councilwoman Judy Eychner; H-E-B VP of Operations San Antonio Shirin Odar; General Manager H-E-B Kerrville Greg Nichols; Mayor Bill Blackburn; H-E-B Senior Vice President San Antonio Greg Souquette; H-E-B Director of Retail Operations San Antonio Michael Strauss; and City Manager Mark McDaniel turn the dirt. H-E-B officials also presented $10,000 in donations with $5,000 for Kerrville Public School Foundation (left) to representative Rachel Johnston, and $5,000 for Ingram ISD (right) to Superintendent Bobby Templeton.

The community gathered last week to celebrate the new H-E-B store, currently under construction, with a formal groundbreaking ceremony. City of Kerrville officials, H-E-B Partners and civic leaders attended. Guests were introduced to the plans for the new 106,000 sq. ft. store, which will feature increased checkout stands, enhanced food options and a new True Texas BBQ restaurant.

