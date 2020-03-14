The community gathered last week to celebrate the new H-E-B store, currently under construction, with a formal groundbreaking ceremony. City of Kerrville officials, H-E-B Partners and civic leaders attended. Guests were introduced to the plans for the new 106,000 sq. ft. store, which will feature increased checkout stands, enhanced food options and a new True Texas BBQ restaurant.
Latest News
- New court, public defender office mulled
- City reminds residents of bulk waste voucher
- H-E-B celebrates new store with ground breaking
- KISD will update students, parents on March 19 regarding plans after spring break
- Notre Dame Catholic School to close through April 3, remote learning plans being devised
- Peterson Health to begin screening visitors of PRMC
- Archbishop issues decree regarding changes impacting Catholic parishes, schools in response to COVID-19
- All UIL contests suspended due to COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputies save woman from scam; sheriff warns residents
- Tivy senior needs kidney transplant
- KISD will update students, parents on March 19 regarding plans after spring break
- Peterson Health to begin screening visitors of PRMC
- Archbishop issues decree regarding changes impacting Catholic parishes, schools in response to COVID-19
- NET program focuses on neighborhood projects
- Kerr County Jail earns state compliance certification
- Bustamante posts personal bests at regional powerlifting meet, Lady Pirates wait details on state meet
- Dog handler the ‘other mother’ to canine competitor
- Schreiner University named a 2020 ‘Best Nursing School’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.